We acknowledge the Gadigal of the Eora Nation, the traditional custodians of the Country on which the Art Gallery of New South Wales stands.

Daniel Boyd Treasure Island

Daniel Boyd Untitled (PI3) 2013, Private collection, Bowral © Daniel Boyd. Photo: Jessica Maurer, courtesy the artist and Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery, Sydney

Daniel Boyd Untitled (PI3) 2013, private collection, Bowral © Daniel Boyd, photo: Jessica Maurer, courtesy the artist and Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery, Sydney

Celebrate the interconnected histories of First Nations peoples through the works of Daniel Boyd

4 June 2022 – January 2023

Lower level 2

Art Gallery of NSW

Daniel Boyd: Treasure Island is the artist’s first major exhibition to be held in an Australian public institution. Featuring more than 80 works from across his nearly two-decade career, the exhibition unpacks the ways in which Boyd holds a lens to colonial history, explores multiplicity within narratives and interrogates blackness as a form of First Nations’ resistance.

Working with an idiosyncratic painting technique that partially obscures the composition, Boyd refigures archival imagery, art historical references and his own family photographs, asking us to contend with histories that have been hidden from view.

The exhibition includes new work and commissioned spatial interventions. Highlights include his iconic early work Treasure Island 2005; Untitled (ZVDG) 2014 from his famed History is made at night (Kochi) series; and the intimate Untitled (BAT) 2020, one of the artist’s first large-scale works drawing from his own personal archive of lived experiences and memories.

As well as revealing some of the richness and diversity of contemporary Indigenous art practices, and Australian contemporary art more broadly, Daniel Boyd: Treasure Island offers a thoughtful and thought-provoking response to the current moment. It is accompanied by a richly illustrated publication, featuring all new writing by the exhibition’s co-curators and commissioned First Nations authors, offering both critical insight into Boyd’s practice as well as creative and experimental responses to his work.

A painting of a group of people of different ages under trees hung with balloons

Daniel Boyd Untitled (TBOMB) 2020, Art Gallery of South Australia © Daniel Boyd, photo: AGSA, Saul Steed

A painting in landscape orientation of a battle scene depicting First Nations people resisting against Captain Cook on a beach in Hawai'i.

Daniel Boyd Untitled (DOC) 2016, National Gallery of Australia © Daniel Boyd

Rays emanate from a sun behind clouds

Daniel Boyd Untitled (ToVR) 201718, private collection, Melbourne © Daniel Boyd

A square oil painting of eight white circles with black connecting lines in the shape of a cube.

Daniel Boyd Untitled (WWDTCG) 2020, collection of Anthony Medich, Sydney © Daniel Boyd, photo: Luis Power, courtesy of the artist and Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery, Sydney

A view into two rectangular boxes, side by side, the bases of which are painted with a white, green and blue dots that form a contiguous image

Daniel Boyd Up in smoke tour #13 a+b 2011, collection of Craig Semple, Melbourne © Daniel Boyd, photo: courtesy of the artist and Station Gallery, Melbourne

A painting of Captain James Cook and his crew landing at Kamay/Botany Bay. Cook has a pirate eye patch on his right eye.

Daniel Boyd We call them pirates out here 2006, Museum of Contemporary Art Australia © Daniel Boyd

